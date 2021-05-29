Patty Spitzer: Thanking John J. Schneider for his service

I Will Never Forget..........To Say His Name.............

John J. Schneider; investigator Winona County Sheriff's Office.

I give thanks to the astute journalist, Jerome Christenson, for his imperative reminder that our community must never forget the courage law enforcement officers are required to have in order to attempt to maintain order with those who promote evil, those who are not interested in complying with society's rules and laws.

Schneider was murdered in the line of duty trying to protect a baby, a family, bystanders, a neighborhood, a community, the area he loved, in addition to his fellow officers which included my father.

Jerome Christenson, thank you for your words of wisdom, your courage. Thank you for showing up and proclaiming what is right and what is just. I commend you and your truths shared.

I continually thank John J. Schneider for his service, his courage and his endeavors to do all he could to promote order.

Patty Spitzer

Winona

