Patty Spitzer: Take down evil signs from city property

The continual low-minded assaults on our law enforcement officers has taken on yet, another ruthless absurdity. A specific group of Winona residents has begun attaching unauthorized evil signs onto Winona’s utility poles around the city (on elementary school properties for young children to view) in an attempt to continue to disparage our police.

Your disdain has been heard and seen. Your loudness has become extremely distasteful and continues to be dangerous for many. Your children are watching you, and are listening to your base habits of attempting to taint Winona’s high-minded grateful citizens, AND YOUNG CHILDREN, by condemning the law enforcement agencies many of us need and cherish. Your emboldening disregard is a reckless feat. You are tainting innocent children, and not just your own children. You are over-stepping by attempting to influence other parents’ innocent children.

The majority of our citizens’ support our police. We rely on them, and we care about them immensely. You boast that you do not want your child to shoot hoops with our professional officers, as many are trying to teach your children that officers indeed, are their protectors. You who disdain our police are creating a wall, and are teaching your children erringly to have a disregard for those who serve them. Meanwhile, Russia has invaded Ukraine. Awaken. It’s past-due for your group to become mature individuals in this community. If it doesn’t suit you here, there are many other places for you to go to for you to ramp up your disquiet and chaos.

You are causing division by your constant negativity. It’s not welcomed. If you choose to stay here, instead of shouting out your disdain for those who serve, focus on some positive ways that you could possibly begin to contribute to our community. The children you are raising deserve some sense of security. Take down your evil signage from the City of Winona’s property, do your best to make an attempt to hold your child tight, and try to begin to live as a mature community member seeking peace in Winona. I pray for the health and well-being of your children.

Patty Spitzer

Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0