Last week, we honored the fallen law enforcement officers that made an oath to protect their communities. They gave their lives for us. I thank them for their courage. Let us also remember all officers who take this oath to serve at all costs. Thank you for your bravery in this especially volatile culture. This is a time to thank and respect our law enforcement officers. For all of us who have not worn the "badge," let’s not judge our peacemakers in their decisions, let’s take a moment to pray for them and their safety. Proudly I back and pray for the Blue.
Patty Spitzer, Winona
