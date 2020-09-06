Patrick Byron: Trump record is deplorable

The ultimate scary, wretched and soulless rhetoric and attitude toward Black Lives Matter, Hispanic and Native Americans is, and should be, of grave concern to every American.

Civil unrest is caused by lawless groups who seem to take an arrogant position and cue that is unchecked via Trump rhetoric.

As a senior citizen who has tuned into elections since Eisenhower, this office holder is in a category unto himself.

The lack of integrity is appalling. The list includes Russian interference, climate change, health care, infrastructure and sensible gun control.

Trump “owns” the chaos we see…all of it. Law and order?

How does allegations of tax evasion, multiple colleagues in prison, housing discrimination issues, Trump University, Postal Service delays, hooker payments, support from QAnon and downplaying NATO’s worth appeal to you?

If you dispute any of the above, listen to his sister, Maryanne, and read the book authored by Mary Trump. Living in the “State of Denial” is not an option this election.

Get educated, listen to those affected, ask questions and vote. This election has profound and consequential ramifications.