Patrick Byron: Respect others, wear a mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless you have been living under rock, in a cave or just not in the mood to conform, the pandemic is still with us.

As the weeks and months go by, it seems people are grossly missing one attribute;

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

• Respect for one's own health.

• Respect for the health of others.

• Respect for overworked health-care workers.

• Respect for parents who want their children back in school.

• Respect for community businesses that want to reopen.

It’s not rocket science what needs to be done.

Wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain distance.

Disregard the inept, self-centered and erratic messages from the White House and do the right thing.

If wearing a mask is not your thing, how does a stint in an intensive-care unit hooked up to a ventilator work for you?

Patrick Byron, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0