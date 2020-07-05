Patrick Byron: Respect others, wear a mask

Unless you have been living under rock, in a cave or just not in the mood to conform, the pandemic is still with us.
As the weeks and months go by, it seems people are grossly missing one attribute;
R-E-S-P-E-C-T
• Respect for one's own health.
• Respect for the health of others.
• Respect for overworked health-care workers.
• Respect for parents who want their children back in school.
• Respect for community businesses that want to reopen.
It’s not rocket science what needs to be done.
Wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain distance.
Disregard the inept, self-centered and erratic messages from the White House and do the right thing.
If wearing a mask is not your thing, how does a stint in an intensive-care unit hooked up to a ventilator work for you?
Patrick Byron, Winona
