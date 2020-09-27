Patrick Byron: Mask up, wash up and vote

Two letters to the editor (Winona Daily News, Sept. 20) deserve special attention.
Tim Hatfield and Mike Gjere put into clear and concise language the issues that voters need to seriously consider as they cast their ballot.
Willful ignorance is not bliss in this election cycle. Get informed, think long and hard about the consequences of these elections. The ramifications will be felt by many more people than the one you see in the mirror each day.
Mask up, wash up and stay distanced. Your vote counts.
Patrick Byron, Winona
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!