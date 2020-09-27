 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick Byron: Mask up, wash up and vote
0 comments

Patrick Byron: Mask up, wash up and vote

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two letters to the editor (Winona Daily News, Sept. 20) deserve special attention.

Tim Hatfield and Mike Gjere put into clear and concise language the issues that voters need to seriously consider as they cast their ballot.

Willful ignorance is not bliss in this election cycle. Get informed, think long and hard about the consequences of these elections. The ramifications will be felt by many more people than the one you see in the mirror each day.

Mask up, wash up and stay distanced. Your vote counts.

Patrick Byron, Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News