Recently, I received a flyer in the mail from Rep. Jim Hagedorn touting his proposed Prescription Drug Plan.
He states that it is a bipartisan bill, but it does not have any bipartisan sponsors.
Hagedorn voted against HR3-Lower Drug Costs Act of 2019 and his mailer made false claims about what HR3 does. HR 3 authorizes the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs.
Hagedorn didn’t like that the bill held pharmaceutical companies to account. (It should be noted that Jim Hagedorn has received thousands of dollars from prescription drug companies.)
Hagedorn says he has worked to help farmers, veterans and seniors, but his record shows otherwise.
Here is a list of Hagedorn votes on health-care issues:
Dec. 12, 2019: Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019 -- voted no.
Nov. 21, 2019: Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act -- no.
Sept. 26, 2019: U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act -- no.
May 16, 2019: MORE Health Education Act --- no.
May 9, 2019: Protecting Americans with Preexisting Conditions Act of 2019 -- no.
April 3, 2019: Condemning the Trump Administration's Legal Campaign to Take Away Americans' Health Care -- no.
Dan Feehan, who is running to replace Hagedorn in Congressional District 1 in Minnesota, will not accept money from prescription drug companies or health insurers. Dan will fight for health care and prescription drug coverage that is affordable and accessible, including individuals with pre-existing conditions.
I am a rural voter and I want someone who will work hard to protect health care, Social Security, Medicare, farmers and seniors. That person is Dan Feehan.
Patricia Wright, Brownsville
