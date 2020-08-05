Patricia Wright: Feehan would provide needed leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am voting to elect Dan Feehan to Congress in Congressional District 1. As a former teacher and soldier, he knows how to lead and build consensus. His goal is to unite us, not divide us, as his opponent, Jim Hagedorn, has done.

Jim Hagedorn is taking funding from the drug and insurance companies. He remains silent as his benefactors blocked efforts to make insulin more affordable in Minnesota. Dan Feehan is taking no money from these outside influencers.

Jim Hagedorn voted against allowing transparency in the COVID-19 relief package. Dan Feehan will ensure that COVID aid goes to “working families, local governments, small businesses, farmers and frontline health workers. “

Jim Hagedorn promotes conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 crisis that have been denounced widely in the medical community. Dan Feehan consults with local experts dealing with this medical crisis to promote the best decision-making.

Jim Hagedorn seeks to increase racial tensions with inflammatory social media posts. Dan Feehan will bring us together. He said he “ learned firsthand as an Army Ranger in Iraq -- it didn’t matter what your race was or what your politics were -- we were in it together.”