Pamela Eyden: Change Broadway, make it safer

I am strongly in favor of re-configuring Broadway as a three-lane street with a central turn lane because it would improve the safety of Broadway for both drivers and pedestrians.

Few people remember that Broadway was originally a two-lane street with wide boulevards and big trees. It was torn up and turned into a four-lane road back in the 1960s, when the city anticipated a lot of industrial development and business in the East and West ends that never came about.

So now drivers have gotten used to a big, wide, wild-west kind of feeling there. It’s never crowded with vehicles. It carries no more traffic than Fifth Street But it is an intimidating barrier for people who want to walk downtown, shop, meet friends, go to arts events and Levee Park. We have a chance to correct that and pull the city together again.

One more point, to clarify the project’s budget. The city applied for and got two grants to improve safety on Broadway: a $1 million federal AID grant and a $900,000 TAP grant. The remaining funds will come from the state Municipal State Aid account.

Pamela Eyden, Winona

Pamela Eyden represents the 3rd Ward on the Winona City Council.

