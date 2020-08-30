Nyabang Diang: Kruger will listen, bring reform

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do Black Lives Matter to Sen. Jeremy Miller? I haven’t heard him say they do.

It’s not as if he hasn’t had an opportunity to speak up. As a young Black woman and a refugee from South Sudan, this is an issue that I live and breathe every moment. I don’t have Miller’s privilege of stepping away from it.

It is exactly the people in power, like Miller, who need to be speaking up. Miller is not only our current senator; he is the Senate president. Did we intend to elect a follower or a leader?

If Miller doesn’t have the gumption to speak for what’s right, Sarah Kruger does.

Kruger’s approach to the Black Lives Matter movement is to bring people together through meaningful conversation to improve policy, not to divide them by hiding under failed party positions.

Kruger truly cares about creating lasting change that takes everyone’s voice and perspective into account. She listens to all sides without judgment. She strives to unite people to find common ground, and at this difficult time, that’s no small task. This is why I’m voting for Sarah Kruger in November.

Nyabang Diang, Winona

Editor's note: Sen. Miller's office was provided the opportunity to respond.

