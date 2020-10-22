 Skip to main content
No more endorsement letters
Thanks to many readers who have sent in letters endorsing political candidates. The Winona Daily News has run dozens of them. The deadline for submissions passed earlier this month, and the Daily News is not publishing any more now that we are so close to the election. The Daily News will publish letters about the importance of voting, and of course on other issues.

