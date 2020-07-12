Nicole LaChapelle-Strumski: Freedoms must include LGBTQ

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having just celebrated the Fourth of July, the freedoms we enjoy and liberties we cherish as Americans are front and center.

Our freedoms and liberties are as American as apple pie. Sharing that pie fairly without bias or shame should be our ideal.

Our nation was founded upon this ideal and from it, we all benefit. The same is true of LGBTQ rights.

True leaders recognize this. There are pivotal moments in which our legislators must take sides for their constituents.

In 2013, Sen. Jeremy Miller voted against same-sex marriage, which extended the same civil liberties that he has afforded to others.

I am a woman married to another woman, and we have three wonderful children. Granting respect and rights to our family was not something Sen. Miller was willing to do.

Sen. Miller’s vote in 2013 is much more than a single legislative act. It speaks to his unwillingness to support my civil liberties and the freedoms of others.

We deserve a senator with the principles to defend what is just and fair for all constituents. Sarah Kruger will stand up for what is right, and that is why I will be voting for her as our next state senator in November.

Nicole LaChapelle-Strumski, Lewiston

