Nicholas Guy: Remember the forgotten people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-1919 is the pandemic that the World Health Organization feared would happen.

The president once denied Covid-19, claiming it's a democratic hoax to smear his re-election. Trump prevented respirators being sent to states with Democratic governors unless those governors took a fielty oath to the Trump regime, New York a good example of Trump's childish behavior. This is ongoing breaking news.

What isn't the media covering during this pandemic? Trump still has immigrant children locked in cages at the borders. Are these children being immunized? Have the prison guards been immunized? Where can the truth be found?

At last count 43,000 are infected in the United States with 3,000 dead. Globally, more than 670,000 are infected with an unknown number of fatalities.

Nicholas Guy, Winona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0