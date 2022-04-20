Nathan Montgomery: Lack of protection for LGBT youth in La Crosse.

It is a sad day when the DA and the presiding judge will allow a hate crime modifier to be eliminated due to a plea agreement.

Did the hate crime take place? Yes. How can the enhancement be eliminated?

That is what happened last week. A minor was attacked in a public park, because they are a trans youth. Before the attack, they were accosted with anti-gay rhetoric and slurs. They were attacked after asking the attacker to leave them alone. The result of the attack was a chipped tooth and multiple stitches. It is clear this was a hate crime.

The DA reached a plea agreement with the accused. The presiding judge agreed with the agreement and sentenced the attacker with 30 days with time served. What kind of message does this send our young trans community? Can they be assaulted with no consequences?

As a gay man, I always worried about coming out due to this. The most important part of this, the victim was a minor. Do you think 30 days is the right adjudication for this? Imagine your child being assaulted for any reason. Imagine your child being attacked by a stranger in a public park.

La Crosse is better than this. Our protection of vulnerable persons should be better than this. Maybe it is time for local ordinances to protect minorities.

Nathan Montgomery

Bloomington, MN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0