I asked, "How can you enlist at 17 years old?"
He replied, "I lied about my age and they never checked, many of us were only 17."
I asked that of my father who was in WWII. He enlisted because he wanted to help protect our freedom.
Veterans Day is a day to remember and honor our veterans who sacrificed everything for us. Some never came home, some were prisoners of war like my father, some were severely injured and most came home with stories they could never share because it was too painful.
But a soldier never forgets those stories. And we should never forget our veterans.
Thank you for all you have done and thank you to all the men and women who are still protecting our freedom. We are fortunate to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Nancy Prodzinski, Winona
