Morgan Cardosi: Health care supply train puts people first

As the vaccine continues to be administered across Minnesota, I am grateful to have already received both doses. This is vital to my position as a home health aide for an assisted living facility, because ensuring the health of myself will ensure the health of the elderly individuals I serve.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the elderly population and those dealing with pre-existing conditions, it is essential that assisted-living workers across the state continue to receive the vaccine. When we can guarantee the health of ourselves, we can better help our residents with their daily routines, including administering their medications.

Thanks to the health care supply chain, led by healthcare distributors, thousands of vaccine doses have been delivered to providers across Minnesota. I rest assured knowing these distributors have been working tirelessly to safely deliver the vaccine to our state, all while they continue to deliver our resident’s everyday medications.

The efficiency of the health care supply chain, especially distributors, to deliver everyday medications, and now the vaccine, demonstrates the focus is on those on the receiving end, like myself and those I serve. As more and more people begin to receive the vaccine, I am grateful the health care supply chain continues to put people first across Minnesota.