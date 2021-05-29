Monica Mohan: Father Altman unites Catholics

I live in the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin. I am writing in support of Father James Altman once again, to point out the unity that he has achieved worldwide amongst believers.

I will always be Catholic, however it is not just about "being Catholic," it is about unity within our Church and having those examples of clergy that live the Catholic Faith heroically. Father Altman has given me that modern day example of what that looks like. In addition, he has also given me a window into the courage, fortitude and love for the Faith that those martyrs of old possessed.

He has given me that sense of community, and with Christ as our head, Father Altman is that common thread that unites us in the bond of Truth. Because of our gratefulness for his efforts and clear teaching, we unite - whether in the same town, or thousands of miles away. I feel less and less alone. That has been invaluable for me, not only during this period of covid, but in all times. I have a much larger family now because of him.

He has been that Father that far too many have not experienced - that Father that loves us all to the point that he is willing to be even hated by some - for the sake of our souls and the Truth. With Father, we feel truly cared for and cherished.

Monica Mohan

Fall Creek

