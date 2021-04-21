Mike Wazwaz: Legislature off base in pursuing tobacco measures

A bill to ban all flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes, is currently working its way through the Minnesota House. The legislature is also considering a separate bill to increase the tax on vapor products across the state. Supporters of the measure believe heavy restrictions will prevent underage use and serve as a step toward erasing health disparities among marginalized groups. The goals are noble, but flavor bans and high taxes are not the answer.

Minnesota smokers and vapers will not kick the habit if faced with a flavor ban or punitive tax increase. They will simply head across the border and buy in bulk. Although an inconvenience to tobacco users, out of state purchases will serve as a devastating blow to Minnesota small business owners. Without this revenue, many will face damaging losses to their bottom line. Shop owners with locations too far from the border to be considered “at risk” for out of state sales will also suffer. The flavor ban will encourage the proliferation of black markets, and many smokers and vapers will turn to illicit sellers for their products.