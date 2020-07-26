Mike Kennedy: Winona needs leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In our community and our nation today, people who provide true leadership are desperately needed.

Those who listen to conversations and ask questions to understand, can then provide direction based on the aspirations and values of all citizens.

It takes a high level of desire and intestinal fortitude to enter or stay in the political realm of any community today. Keeping your head above water and your ear to the ground while holding true to your values and promise to uphold the oath of your elected position requires the skill to lead, not just follow.

In the primary election on Aug. 11, please vote for leaders who:

• Respect the rights of all, while understanding the humanity of people striving to survive this pandemic.

• Want Winona to grow with caution while considering the health and safety of all.

• Appreciate and respect the history of our city.

• Want to bring us together discussing a future that exists in the hearts of the people resulting in the quality of life we all deserve.

I believe these candidates possess the above qualities:

Mayor of Winona – Scott D. Sherman