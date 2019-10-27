The former Winona postmaster, Sherri Jo Genkinger, was sentenced to two years of probation, 80 hours of community service, $5 in restitution and a $100 fine for a series of felony acts she committed in Winona.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office called this “appropriate” for the seriousness of the offense. The USPS special agent-in-charge said it was “a clear message that mail theft is a federal crime and carries serious consequences.”
These statements and penalties seem disproportionate to the crimes.
More than a year prior to the investigation we, along with several other friends in Winona, had exchanged stories of undelivered and missing greeting cards that contained gift cards sent to family and friends.
Even with follow-up to the postal employees, including Genkinger, as the “one in charge,” she was not responsive, and very evasive.
You have free articles remaining.
She blamed mail-sorting equipment in St. Paul for destroying the thicker envelopes containing the gift cards. No other recourse was offered or apparent in the Postal System.
Being a thief and liar in a position of authority, Genkinger was apparently able to continue stealing from many Winona customers. Our federal law enforcement and USPS agents have not suggested any changes to the processes regarding oversight of postmaster integrity or assurance of a better level of security on mailing the increasingly popular gift cards.
In Winona, they were stolen and the (now expensive) greeting cards were shredded and put in a bag in her office. There is more of a problem than these “investigators” admit and their solutions are woefully lacking in resolutions for criminal behavior.
Mike Kennedy, Winona
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.