Mike Abdoo: Alexander is the wrong choice for mayor

I've noticed in my travels through town that the overwhelming majority of Michelle Alexander for Mayor signs are in front of rental properties, especially ones belonging to her family business.
It's almost as if she's leveraging her family business empire for her political ambitions.
This leads to an obvious question; would she leverage her power as mayor to help her business interests?
My wager is yes.
Vote for someone else. There's other great candidates to chose from.
Mike Abdoo, Winona
Editor's note: Here is a response from Michelle Alexander: I am running for mayor and find myself being criticized for being a successful business woman. I will not apologize for my success as I have worked hard and earned my place in this community. I am disappointed that someone would question my integrity and insinuate that I would use the office of mayor to get an unfair advantage in my business ventures. I have served on the City Council for 10 years. My record proves that I do not use my position to promote my business, but instead have worked hard to support and promote the community and its members to the very best of my ability. I helped create the Main Street program where we started community events like Touch A Truck and Big Muddy Brew N’ Que. I worked for the last 10 years with the city to promote the downtown creating ordinances and implementing plans to support revitalization. I will continue in these efforts into the future. I support the arts and tourism as a vital part of the Winona economy and volunteer and work with community organizations like Home and Community Options and Winona County History Center. I am a strong proponent of our park plan and improvements and will continue to partner with community organizations to give Winona the best in recreation life.
