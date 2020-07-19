Mike Abdoo: Alexander is the wrong choice for mayor

Editor's note: Here is a response from Michelle Alexander: I am running for mayor and find myself being criticized for being a successful business woman. I will not apologize for my success as I have worked hard and earned my place in this community. I am disappointed that someone would question my integrity and insinuate that I would use the office of mayor to get an unfair advantage in my business ventures. I have served on the City Council for 10 years. My record proves that I do not use my position to promote my business, but instead have worked hard to support and promote the community and its members to the very best of my ability. I helped create the Main Street program where we started community events like Touch A Truck and Big Muddy Brew N’ Que. I worked for the last 10 years with the city to promote the downtown creating ordinances and implementing plans to support revitalization. I will continue in these efforts into the future. I support the arts and tourism as a vital part of the Winona economy and volunteer and work with community organizations like Home and Community Options and Winona County History Center. I am a strong proponent of our park plan and improvements and will continue to partner with community organizations to give Winona the best in recreation life.