Michael Hadaway: Would you be able to sidestep a subpoena?

If you don't think the 2022 elections are important, then I pity you. See, it comes down to this -- Do we allow an insurrection? A coup attempt? Worst, do we allow the so-called law and order cult to be ABOVE the law?

If you were issued a subpoena and just blew it off, you would be arrested. To protect Congress, a committee must refer contempt charges to the House, then the House votes. Now that seems easy and sane. Blow off a subpoena and et contempt charges. Not now.

These days certain people think they are above the law -- and before you use the cult retort, yes I thought Clinton should have been impeached and censured.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn voted to let Mark Meadows blow off a subpoena. Would he do that for you? Or just Trump and the insurrection inciters?

The game plan for the Trump cult is this -- stall and obstruct and hope the right takes back the House, then like Trump's cpvid, it can just disappear. Hence, some people WILL be above the law. They are banking you are dumb.

Michael Hadaway

Winona

