Michael Fields: Be smart, considerate and wear a mask

I don’t get out much these days, but, when I do I don’t see many people wearing masks. It makes me wonder what some folks don’t seem to understand about “deadly pandemic.”
One of the most insidious characteristics of COVID-19 is that it is most easily spread when the carrier feels fine and doesn’t show any symptoms. You could have COVID for a couple of weeks while spreading the disease around town like a modern-day Typhoid Mary.
Masks are used to protect other people – not the mask wearer. (An effective mask can be made by folding a coffee filter into a bandana. YouTube has examples of other DYI “MacGyver” masks.)
The underlying reason for masks is to slow the rate of infection to the point where first responders and hospital staff aren’t overwhelmed and to buy time for the federal government to coordinate the production and distribution of needed supplies and initiate a national testing and tracking system.
Time isn’t on our side, though, and in a pandemic, delay equals death.
While the feds dither and delay on upholding their side of the equation, it’s increasingly being left to local governments and individual citizens to do what we can until we get a better system.
Maybe you don’t wear a mask because it’s inconvenient and fogs up your glasses. Maybe you’re expressing your freedom and independence. Or, maybe it’s because you think wearing a mask looks funny and that “real men” aren’t afraid of a microscopic organism, anyway.
This disease has already killed 90,000 Americans (and counting) and has earned a little healthy respect. If you want to play Russian roulette, that’s your business. Not wearing a mask when you could already be infected is like forcing other people to play, too.
Not wearing a mask is actually a sign of disrespect. It disrespects the people you interact with and it disrespects the first responders and hospital staff who have to pick up the pieces.
And, frankly, for people who live in a county that doesn’t even have a hospital, not wearing a mask disrespects our neighboring counties by possibly filling hospital beds they may need for their own citizens.
Simply put, wearing a mask is a neighborly act. Good neighbors don’t needlessly endanger sick children and the elderly. Good neighbors suck it up, wear a mask and protect each other.
The longer we put off getting serious about this threat, the longer this nightmare will last.
Michael Fields, Caledonia
