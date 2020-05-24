Michael Fields: Be smart, considerate and wear a mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I don’t get out much these days, but, when I do I don’t see many people wearing masks. It makes me wonder what some folks don’t seem to understand about “deadly pandemic.”

One of the most insidious characteristics of COVID-19 is that it is most easily spread when the carrier feels fine and doesn’t show any symptoms. You could have COVID for a couple of weeks while spreading the disease around town like a modern-day Typhoid Mary.

Masks are used to protect other people – not the mask wearer. (An effective mask can be made by folding a coffee filter into a bandana. YouTube has examples of other DYI “MacGyver” masks.)

The underlying reason for masks is to slow the rate of infection to the point where first responders and hospital staff aren’t overwhelmed and to buy time for the federal government to coordinate the production and distribution of needed supplies and initiate a national testing and tracking system.

Time isn’t on our side, though, and in a pandemic, delay equals death.

While the feds dither and delay on upholding their side of the equation, it’s increasingly being left to local governments and individual citizens to do what we can until we get a better system.