Michael Bowler: Sweep Republicans out of office

In the midst of resurgent COVID-19, racism, corruption, and Russian meddling and violence against our soldiers associated with the worst U.S. president ever, we not only need the experienced leadership of Joe Biden in January, we need him and his fellow Democrats now.
Only a clean sweep of elected Republican officials will suffice. We have to come together now to work for their November election. We can’t allow Trump and Trump Republicans to remove health care nor voting rights in the midst of this pandemic.
We need Joe Biden’s expertise in dealing with pandemics, easing tension caused by violent racism, and in national security; reigning in Russia, China and climate change.
Through pervasive negligence, incompetence and dishonesty, Trump has badly botched the preparation, the stay-at-home restrictions, as well as what was supposed to be a gradual and careful reopening.
He didn’t listen to his medical team and rushed to open. There have already been 127,460 Americans needlessly lost and a new shutdown of our economy.
After abdicating COVID-19 leadership, Trump is hosting super-spreader rallies Meanwhile, leaders from other nation-states have flattened the curve as U.S. cases again soar.
Dan Feehan, an honorable veteran and schoolteacher, will work for the people of southern Minnesota, especially farmers, in Congress in contrast to the congressman and Trump cheerleader who poorly represents us.
Sarah Kruger, as our next Minnesota state senator, not only will wear a mask and support Gov. Tim Walz’ COVID-19 health initiatives, she will advance our education and health-care needs.
This stands in contrast to her predecessor who engaged in partisan, anti-science antics to politicize wearing a mask in public, whined about Stay Safe Minnesota guidelines at every step, and left compromise on the table, prematurely walking out of the special session in St. Paul, all in the midst of a COVID-19, an economic depression and the George Floyd crisis.
We need to work now for a clean sweep of failed Trump Republican leadership at every level in November.
Michael Bowler, Winona
