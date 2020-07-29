Michael Bowler: Rockey checks all the boxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jovy Rockey stands above all the candidates for mayor because she is focused on the community health of Winonans during the coronavirus pandemic, their economic well-being, the strength in our diversity, the sustainability of Winona businesses, and continuing to improve Winona’s wonderful arts and recreation opportunities.

Fortunately, unlike now in our nation’s capital, our recent mayors have risen to meet the challenges of their eras: Jerry Miller using the rich culture of his own immigrant family in Winona to cultivate a new era diversity, the arts and industry; Mark Peterson as a historian of our community to bring a new era of decency, respect, stability and safety.

In this era of coronavirus and inequality, I am confident that our new mayor, Jovy Rockey, will work to unify us around the challenges of this era: public health and recovery in the face of national pandemics of coronavirus, racism, economic recession and inequality.

While other candidates check some of the boxes -- recreation, pro-business and transportation -- Jovy checks all these boxes and adds the key unity-in-diversity, full policy platform related to public health, economic recovery and lessening inequality in our pandemic crises.