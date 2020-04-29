Michael Bowler: Make Broadway, Mankato safer for all

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to make a rousing endorsement to the city of Winona’s plans to make Broadway and Mankato avenues safer and smoother-flowing.

I have often observed how difficult it is for parents with strollers and children, people with disabilities, seniors and everyone else to cross either avenue safely.

Quite literally you are taking your life in your hands to cross either avenue. Cars in one lane of traffic will stop while cars in other lanes will not, often making it a precarious crossing for just one individual, let alone children in tow.

Correspondingly, to have to drive down Broadway or Mankato is no less anxiety-inducing, given the large number of pedestrians and cyclists who must often dart into the avenue just to time their crossing of all four lanes safely, including at night, when visibility is low.

As a motorist, I look forward to a more coherent and safer flow of traffic in a free-flowing lane or lanes, complete with bump-out turn lanes on Broadway and traffic circles on Mankato.

Too many in Winona oppose change because it will require adjustment, even if it is a marked improvement that they may have experienced in other parts of Minnesota.