Michael Bowler: Citizens, public health authorities have to lead way

I am despondent about the health of our community. At 149 COVID cases per 100,000 and a +332 change over the last 14 days, Winona has one of the worst COVID rates not only in the US but the entire world! And this is before the coming Omicron surge.

The majority of our City Council, our State Senator, our U.S. Representative, and our Chamber of Commerce have shown an astounding lack of leadership, transparency, courage, and ability to follow sound medical and safety guidance at almost every turn.

Now it is time for us citizens in conjunction with public health authorities to come together immediately to enact practices urgently needed to save our community despite failed leadership. We need to do it with and for our doctors and nurses and without our so-called leaders.

I propose that the Winona Daily News, in conjunction with HBC and Winona State and Saint Mary’s universities immediately provide platforms for Winona County Health, Winona Health and Gunderson Health to directly lead the citizens of Winona during this awful COVID crisis.

Michael Bowler

Winona

