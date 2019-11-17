Thank you all for a wonderful and successful evening at the “An Affair for the Animals” Nov. 1 at River Port Inn.
Thank you to River Port for hosting the event and always being so accommodating to our needs. River Port sported the white and black tablecloths with accents of red that go with the Winona Area Humane Society’s logo. Colton again filled the food table with fine food and sent wait staff around with delicious hors d'oeuvres. Thank you to Hy-Vee Bakery for providing dessert and Rock Solid for the fine coffee.
Thank you to Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits for organizing the wine/beer/cider vendors for the event. They shared their expertise and samples with the participants. Remember to look for the items you liked at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits.
Thank you to Erin Ploeger who provided all the graphic designs for posters, tickets and bid sheets.
Thank you to Midtown Foods, Hy-Vee and Merchants Bank for making tickets available before hand.
Thank you to the staff at Hawkins Ash CPAs for helping with the registration and check out along with Mary Andress, Mary Jo Duellman, Tina Erickson, Kimberley Hawthorne and Amy Coleman. Also thank you to Molly Adank and Karen Palencia for help in setting up and displaying along with Joan Valentine, Mary Andress, Mary Jo Duellman and May Himlie and DeDe Olson.
Thank you to Steve Redalan for stepping at the last moment to be our wonderful emcee.
Thank you to Sue Burfeind and Jane Bremer for running the raffle table during the event. Thank you the raffle donors: to Signatures for providing a dinner for 4, Deborah Barber for her beautiful handmade rescue quilt and DeDe Olson for her wonderful wine basket. Thank you for all who took a chance or two by buying tickets!
Thank you to the wonderful people who attended this event and supported our cause with their purchases of baskets and items.
May Himlie and Bobbi Schlesselman
