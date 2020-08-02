Maurella Cunningham: Rockey will promote housing equity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is no longer enough to settle for the status quo at any level of political office. We need a mayor who understands the importance of the times in which we live.

Jovy Rockey has the clear vision and proven leadership ability to break the status quo and make government work for everyone.

Jovy’s plan includes bridging the communication and accessibility gaps between marginalized groups and the hegemony. She will provide resources to facilitate outreach and understanding as well as build trust in local leadership.

Individuals of all cultures and perspectives who may have felt excluded in the past, will be heard and encouraged to contribute to the Winona community.

Related to this, Jovy’s plan outlines the steps she will take to develop quality, equitable housing for everyone in the city.

The design of neighborhoods greatly impacts its residents and no more should anyone have to live in substandard rental properties that do not meet basic safety as well as aesthetic codes.

It is a financial boon to any city that focuses on attracting a strong workforce.