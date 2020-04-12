Matthew Schultz: Proud of Winona Area Public Schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Trying times test people, their relationships and their organizations.

In a town where it has not always been easy to be a public school teacher, I can say I have always at least felt good about the service educators provide to the community.

I have never been more proud of District 861 and the excellent job it is doing than in the past four weeks of societal shift. Without exception, everyone’s job detail completely changed, yet none of the services a public school renders paused in Winona.

Leadership matters, but never more so than when seas are rough and the compass is spinning.

WAPS leaders have risen to the task of moving us temporarily to online learning. Meals continue to be delivered. Devices have been provided. School social workers, psychologists and counselors are continually reaching out to our families most in need whether it is wifi issues or mental health or both simultaneously.

It is my fellow teachers of whom I am most proud.

As a parent of three young adults, I have been reminded of the quality of our staff year after year.

This transition to virtual learning has been hard. The extra effort teachers are making to reach out to all our families is heartwarming.