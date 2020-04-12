Matthew Schultz: Proud of Winona Area Public Schools

Trying times test people, their relationships and their organizations.
In a town where it has not always been easy to be a public school teacher, I can say I have always at least felt good about the service educators provide to the community.
I have never been more proud of District 861 and the excellent job it is doing than in the past four weeks of societal shift. Without exception, everyone’s job detail completely changed, yet none of the services a public school renders paused in Winona.
Leadership matters, but never more so than when seas are rough and the compass is spinning.
WAPS leaders have risen to the task of moving us temporarily to online learning. Meals continue to be delivered. Devices have been provided. School social workers, psychologists and counselors are continually reaching out to our families most in need whether it is wifi issues or mental health or both simultaneously.
It is my fellow teachers of whom I am most proud.
As a parent of three young adults, I have been reminded of the quality of our staff year after year.
This transition to virtual learning has been hard. The extra effort teachers are making to reach out to all our families is heartwarming.
Classroom teachers are keeping community learning alive. Special education teachers are getting creative to meet the needs of their students. Specialists are challenging students in new ways. Paraprofessionals provide essential childcare. Interventionists are delivering specialized lessons.
We are trying to remove the barrier of isolation, enable parents as co-educators and become more adept at distance learning. Nobody signed up for this, it’s not perfect, but the challenge is being met.
I can only speak from my own experience. It’s hard not seeing the kids. Contacting families is not always easy. Learning new platforms, using video tools and Zooming while your Wi-Fi bandwidth weakens is frustrating. Yet every day I hear from positive and resilient teachers.
I wish everyone as safe and healthy a weekend as possible. I hope our community shares my pride in being a Winhawk.
Matthew Schultz, Winona
