Matthew Hyle: Miller won't vote for our projects

Sen. Jeremy Miller has been in office for a decade. He climbed to the post of Senate president of the Republican majority in no small part because of his large campaign chest and his willingness to author bills.

If you want a bill from Sen. Miller, it is easy to come by. Seeing him vote for it is another matter.

When it comes time for a vote on one of those bills, Sen. Miller stays with his party, and many of his bills never make it out of the starting blocks.

If he were new to politics, his weak legislative record would be understandable. But that is not the case. Along with Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, they represent the leadership of the Republican majority.

Unfortunately, that has not paid off for southeastern Minnesota. Sen. Miller often does not even vote for the bills he has introduced.

He drafted a bill for funding a new Winona County jail; he could not support it when it came time to vote.

He drafted a bill to ratify public employee contracts; he could not support it when it came time to vote. He drafted a bill in favor of a WSU construction project; he not only could not support it when it came time to vote, he argued against the bill in committee.