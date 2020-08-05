Matt and Kelly Fluharty: Rockey has right vision for Winona

In the last few weeks, we have had the chance to learn more about Jovy Rockey’s candidacy for mayor of Winona, and we are writing today in support of her vision for our community.
She will bring a fresh perspective to the mayor’s office, and will thoughtfully advance an equitable and vibrant future for all of Winona.
One of the elements that sets Rockey apart from the other mayoral candidates is the way in which she powerfully addresses questions of equity in our community. Far from platitudes on “inclusivity” and “listening,” Rockey brings her lived experience as a daughter of an immigrant who had a working-class childhood, and has now grown to be small-business owner and a consensus-builder in our community.
Jovy Rockey is frank in how she acknowledges the barriers she has faced in her life and career, and she envisions real, impactful solutions to these challenges.
Our city needs transformative change that is fully felt across the entire community, and this kind of imperative can be best reached through a mayor who sees – and empathizes – with a broad range of experiences.
This is a kind of accountability that Rockey’s life and her collaborative skill set is especially suited for. We need a listener and advocate who sees people and not boxes to be checked off.
These leadership qualities will be uniquely valuable as our city navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic and the many years of recovery ahead.
Rockey acknowledges these challenges and has articulated a plan for navigating through these challenges toward her future vision of economic vibrancy, affordable housing, recreation and tourism opportunities, and a protected and safe environment – and for all of these virtues of Winona to be accessible to all.
While some of these objectives are shared with other mayoral candidates, we believe what sets Rockey apart is the seriousness with which she frames the idea of “grassroots community leadership” and empowering folks from across the community to contribute, be heard, and take part in the strategies our city must create to address the profound social and economic challenges we face within the pandemic.
Together, we can meet these challenges and create an even more resilient and prosperous Winona for everyone.
Jovy Rockey is kind of leader who can help us all get there. Please consider reviewing her platform on jovyrockeyformayor.com and vote at the Aug. 11 primary election.
Matt and Kelly Fluharty, Winona
