Matt and Kelly Fluharty: Rockey has right vision for Winona

In the last few weeks, we have had the chance to learn more about Jovy Rockey’s candidacy for mayor of Winona, and we are writing today in support of her vision for our community.

She will bring a fresh perspective to the mayor’s office, and will thoughtfully advance an equitable and vibrant future for all of Winona.

One of the elements that sets Rockey apart from the other mayoral candidates is the way in which she powerfully addresses questions of equity in our community. Far from platitudes on “inclusivity” and “listening,” Rockey brings her lived experience as a daughter of an immigrant who had a working-class childhood, and has now grown to be small-business owner and a consensus-builder in our community.

Jovy Rockey is frank in how she acknowledges the barriers she has faced in her life and career, and she envisions real, impactful solutions to these challenges.

Our city needs transformative change that is fully felt across the entire community, and this kind of imperative can be best reached through a mayor who sees – and empathizes – with a broad range of experiences.