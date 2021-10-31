 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Tofstad: Thanks Winona Police Department

  • 0

What a fantastic opportunity was given to the Winona community during “Cops and Kids Day” October 25 at the East End Rec. Center. Many Winona police officers were on hand to make this an outstanding event.

Police cars were available to look over, sit in, and operation of lights/sirens was allowed. Winona’s own K9 dog, beautiful “Goose,” was there with his trainer who explained Goose’s various “jobs." Investigation techniques and tools were on display and explained. Children were given the opportunity to try on police vests.

My granddaughter declared, “They’re so-o heavy! I feel sorry for the policemen.” Games, prizes and lunch were provided. Police officers played basketball with the children. What positive exposure children and adults had to our “men in blue.”

Thank you, Winona Police Department and sponsors.

Mary Tofstad

Winona

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News