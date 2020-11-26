Mary Rohrer: So thankful for health

So thankful for health

So many things to be thankful for: Where to begin?

I could say I’m thankful for a loving family who cares about me; for beautiful and meaningful friendships; for the privilege of being born, growing up, and spending my entire life in the shadow of the beauty of La Crosse; for the opportunity of challenging but meaningful jobs in my career; and for bosses who listen, and respond with positivity no matter the discussion negative or positive.

When it comes down to the bottom line?

What really matters? And what I m most grateful for?

I’m thankful for my health, the ability to stay healthy, and for the health care professionals who help me make that happen. For that, I’m the luckiest person I know.

That s what makes me thankful above all else in the world.

— Mary Rohrer, La Crosse

