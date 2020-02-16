I request that the city reverse its stance in favor of allowing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use Latch Island as a sand dump.
Winona will be left deprived of the benefit and beauty of this natural place in a time when landscapes are becoming all the more sterile and featureless.
The city should be mindful that the proposed five-acre sand dump would destroy Winona's jewel on the river, which is fully visible from the newly renovated $2.9 million Levee Park.
On June 21, 2018, Frank Pomeroy, chairman of the Levee Park Committee, made a profound remark published in the Winona Daily News. Referring to the redesign of Levee Park, he said, "The plan was really based on community."
I have often recalled his words when visiting the levee, as I observed what great work can be done when "community" is the guiding word for important citywide decisions.
Referencing the proposed sand dump, Winona Public Works Director Keith Nelson said, "...if it created more beach area people would like that."
By definition a beach is "an area of sand that slopes down to water." If a 50- foot buffer of trees is indeed left, I don't see how it would even classify as a beach.
When I think of a future without this wetland, it feels wrong.
Destroying this currently premier birding area where warblers rest on their way south or north or stop to build their nests because "it's perfect," means stealing from the communities of nature and Winona as well as from the broader community who visit our uniquely beautiful city.
Winona shines during all seasons. If Winona concedes to the Corps' request, there will be no hiding of that hideous dump when fall and winter and early spring come. We will see it for most of the year. I might add that if the mayor supports this terrible idea, his legacy might well be having that sand dump named, "Peterson Mountain."
A sand dump on the doorstep of our city is not the product of visionary individuals who dictate land use in the community's interest.
Destroying this parcel because it will save the Corps some trucking costs when other alternatives are available is not visionary.
The city of Winona only has one chance to say no to the Corps on this proposal. I ask that they remember Pomeroy's wise and guiding words: "The plan was really based on community."
Mary Reoh, Winona
