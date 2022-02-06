Mary Ludwigson: Hagedorn more interested in name-calling than solving problems

After reading The Hagedorn Reports for the past two years, I have come to believe that our congressman did not aspire to this elected position in order to solve the many problems facing our region, state or nation -- from environmental disasters to child poverty.

In spite of all the serious problems we face, Hagedorn seems more concerned in making us afraid and telling us who to blame. His reports frequently label different opinions, policies, actions and individuals as “the Left,” the RADICAL Left,” the “Socialist agenda,” “Biden and his failed policies” (even before he had completed his first year in office). Name calling does little to improve the lives of people he represents.

To my point, our Congressman ends his last report, “During his first year in office, President Joe Biden’s policies and anti-police rhetoric have put our law enforcement officers at risk and have made America less safe.” Really? At the annual United States Conference of Mayors on January 22 Biden reiterated his support for law enforcement, saying,“We should not cut funding for police departments” and urges cities to use the emergency $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to expand and support the work of law enforcement agencies. Use of propaganda techniques and name calling at taxpayers’ expense is wrong…just a deceitful effort to spread fear and blame.

The constituents of SE Minnesota deserve better representation than this. We deserve someone who works collaboratively with his fellow elected officials on behalf of ALL his constituents.

Mary Ludwigson

Winona

