Mary Kaye Perrin: Winona Arts Center appreciates the lift

On behalf of the Winona Arts Center Board, I want to thank those who attended the Feb. 28 reception and showing of the 1976 ﬁlm "Out to Save the World" by Wade Britzius and the late Stan Pollock.

The film featured the communal and earth-friendly farm that was near Ettrick. Wisconsin, in the mid-1970s.

We had more than 100 people in attendance and the evening was ﬁlled with greeting old friends and reminiscing about a simpler life years ago.

l’m pleased that we also received $350 in donations that evening toward our campaign to make the Winona Arts Center accessible. The building is not handicapped accessible for community members with mobility issues. Our "Give the Arts a Lift" campaign is working to raise $150,000 by April 1 in order to install a lift that will ensure access to all floors. To date, we have collected $95,000.

If you or your organization would like to join the Arts Center in making accessibility a reality for all community members, your tax-deductible donation can be mailed to: Give the Arts a Lift c/o Winona Arts Center, 228 East 5th in Winona. if you would like more information, please contact Fran Goodin, WAC treasurer, at 507-961-5815 or call the Arts Center at 507-453-9959.