Mary Jo Klinker: WAPS Equity Committee is not very equitable.

On June 13, 2020, the Winona Racial Injustice Coalition led a demonstration in the parking lot of the Winona senior high school. Hundreds of Winona community members joined to bear witness to student stories of systemic and interpersonal racism. Over a year later, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) school board dissolved the former equity committee this fall without any input from the community or equity committee members.

I attended the September 28 meeting of the newly created WAPS’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, where a majority of attendees were parents and community members. I was appalled by the anti-democratic construction of the meeting, which did not invite community feedback or collaboration. When community members attempted to speak, we were told: “you will have an opportunity to speak in the future.”

Last week, we learned that LaShara Morgan, the founder of Our Voices, and Dr. Maurella Cunningham, the founder of Residents Organizing Against Racism (ROAR), who are both mothers of color with children who attend WAPS, have been denied acceptance to the newly created committee. As many feared, the committee has served to further disenfranchise marginalized community members.

Winona, we must keep holding elected officials and the WAPS administration accountable to ensure change. As the Winona Racial Injustice Coalition argued of WAPS claims of equity on June 13, 2020: “You claim you are dedicated to disrupting systems of racism, but Winona Area Public Schools function on a system of racism.”

Winona Area Public Schools’ commitment to equity and racial justice continues to be a hollow platitude.

Mary Jo Klinker

Winona

