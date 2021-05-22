Mary Jo Klinker: Christenson column offensive

Jerome Christenson’s WDN offensive column, “Say Their Name,” is not a researched argument and is intentionally undermining of racial justice movements. Although he presents various statistics for his copaganda and anti-Black racist rhetoric, no sources are cited, and a cursory search quickly reveals inaccurate numbers.

Christenson’s title is a vile appropriation of the Black feminist slogan “Say Her Name,” which later evolved to “say their name.” The slogan originated from feminist legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw’s African American Policy Forum and was originally created to amplify the stories of Black women and girls who were victims of police violence. Christenson’s centering of police and appropriation amidst this history erases that sexist and racist state violence.

Copaganda -- a media narrative that portrays a positive image of cops -- is deployed in his article to further undermine racial justice movements’ demands to defund the police and hold institutional oppression accountable. Claims that cops are just “ordinary folks we expect to do extraordinary jobs” further obfuscates the issue of policing as racialized state terror. As sociologist Alex Vitale points out, “police are violence workers. That's what distinguishes them from all other government functions… They have the legal capacity to use violence.”