Mary Hansel Parlin: Kruger brings a new voice for future

Please vote this November. I research candidates, ponder and pray for discernment about the best choice for our Earth, our community and our nation. Sarah Kruger is my vote for compassion, common sense and integrity.

I have known Sarah since she was in high school and my student in religion class. She has always been a person who seeks to help others, and in doing so, bridges opposing sides to find common ground.

We need someone who is willing to listen to everyone right now. We don’t need the divisiveness we’ve been experiencing. That moves no one forward. We need and deserve something better at this difficult time.

If you know Sarah, you know that she displays empathy and also strength. Please consider joining me in voting for true leadership, a new voice and a hopeful future

Mary Hansel Parlin, Winona

