I read last week about the light sentence given to the former Winona postmaster for delaying or destroying mail.

Sherri Genkinger received the incredibly light sentence of two years probation, 80 hours of community service and a fine of just $5, with with an additional $100 "special assessment."

This is an injustice to those of us who entrusted gift cards to the U.S. Postal Service, only to have them stolen by this thief.

According to the story: "Today’s sentence sends a clear message that mail theft is a federal crime and carries serious consequences.”

Hardly. Shame on Postal Service for thinking this sentence even begins to address the crimes Genkinger perpetrated.

Mary Catherine Fox

Winona

