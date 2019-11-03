Winona Rotary’s Feed My Starving Children Event
The Winona Rotary Club recently hosted a Feed My Starving Children MobilePack Event in Winona.
We would like to thank the community, the 615 people who volunteered their time to put together the specially formulated food packets, and everyone who helped to raise the more than $25,000 that was contributed to pay for the food that we packed.
Together we were able to pack 116,856 meals that will feed more than 330 starving children for an entire year.
We have received confirmation that the meals we packed have been sent. Part of the meals were sent to Honduras.
The partnering organization, Food for the Poor, will help to distribute the meals to those in need there. The other portion of the meals were sent to Haiti and are being distributed through the organization Outreach Aid to the Americas.
The Winona Rotary Club was proud to be able to work with the many wonderful area organizations, businesses, school groups and churches that helped to make this humanitarian effort possible.
Also, a special thank-you goes to the Cotter cross country teams and the Winona States University men’s golf and basketball teams for the extra help in setting up and cleaning up for the event.
And to Riverstar for the use of its facility, equipment and employees to host such a large event.
The Winona Rotary Club, Feed My Starving Children and the children receiving the lifesaving food all say a big thank-youn for a job well done.
Mark Patterson, chairman
Winona Rotary Feed My Starving Children project
