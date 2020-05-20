Marilyn Ezdon: Find solution for senior housing project
0 comments

Marilyn Ezdon: Find solution for senior housing project

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I would like the Winona City Council to reconsider its denial at their May meeting for the Cedar Brook Senior Co-op building in Pleasant Valley.

With 41 reservations for a 36-unit building, it is obvious there is a need for owner-occupied housing for senior adults.

On the positive side, I have heard that Wilson Township and Winona are continuing talks to reach an Orderly Annexation Agreement for Cty Rd 17.

Bradford Development is working on building modifications and a better visual to show how the co-op will fit at the back of this Pleasant Valley coulee. There currently are three houses along Cty Rd 17 in front of the 3-acre lot as well as an additional buffer between the houses and the co-op’s building lot.

The buffer will eventually hold more family housing. I do not think this building will detract anyone’s view being it is at the base of the bluff behind houses.

I am hoping for agreement from the city of Winona on this project soon, so Bradford Development does not have to move to Plan B, which is another location in a nearby city. Bradford, which built the successful Willow Brook Co-op in Winona, began this project idea two years ago. The land was chosen a year ago.

Winona and Wilson Township, please help make this happen soon.

Marilyn Ezdon, Dakota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News