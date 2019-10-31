I read Mike Kennedy's recent letter regarding the sentencing of our former Postmaster, and I agree with you 100%.
Community service and a few dollars in fines is a joke.
There is no justification for the despicable things she did while in a position of authority.
The punishment certainly did not fit the crime, and if her sentence was supposed to be a deterrent to others, good luck in stopping further crimes. If any of us had been caught tampering with the mail, we’d be serving a prison sentence.
Justice did not prevail.
Marianne Olson, Minnesota City
