Marian Vanderzee: Thanks for helping Old Settlers

The officers of the Winona County Old Settlers extend a sincere thank-you to all those who made our 132nd annual meeting on Feb. 22 a success.

Special thanks to Whalen's at Westfield for letting us have our meeting there, and preparing and serving the dinner.

We also thank Dr. Dan Barr for playing the music, Aaron Repinski for doing the history presentation about the river, the FFA for helping out wherever there was a need, the clowns for coming and all the good people who helped in any way, we thank you.

The oldest married couple was Mike and Neva Henderson, married for 70 years. The oldest man present was Roy Haake at 97 years and the old woman was Jane Soppa at 95 years. They all received a corsage and a gift of money.

Many thanks to all the businesses and all the people who donated money and prizes. Come and join us next year, everyone is welcome.

Marian Vanderzee, Pickwick

Marian Vanderzee is secretary of Winona County Old Settlers.

