Margaret Schild: Thanks for support of Earth Day Event

Over 80 people attended the Earth Day Event held at the Winona Arts Center on April 23. This family friendly event featured performances from the Little Warrior Drumline, The Winona Fiddlers and the Bell House Band, sunflower seed planting and nature rubbings.

On behalf of the WAC Board of Directors I want to thank the sponsors of the event for their support. Sponsors include the We are the Water MN Project through the city of Winona, Merchants Bank, WNB Financial, Midtown Foods and Rochester Fruit.

Margaret Schild

Winona

Treasurer, WAC Board of Directors

