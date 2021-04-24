Margaret Schild: Hagedorn ignores science, courts or facts

Here is what I learned during an April 8 phone in town hall meeting sponsored by Republican Jim Hagedorn:

• Hagedorn continues to repeat Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, ignoring rulings by state and federal courts. However, Hagedorn does not question the election that put him in office.

• Hagedorn doesn’t believe in climate change and says there’s nothing we can do about it. Obviously Hagedorn doesn’t believe the reams of research stating that climate change is real, caused by humans and could be mitigated by steps outlined by scientists.

• Hagedorn blames China for the coronavirus, saying nothing about Trump’s lack of accurate, timely information about the virus or about Trump’s failure to formulate a national strategy to protect us from a pandemic that has taken 550,000 American lives.

• Hagedorn says everyone should be treated the same regardless of the color of their skin. That hasn’t been the case since the first enslaved Africans were brought here in 1619. Hagedorn said this after he was asked about reparations for minority farmers. Something he does not support.