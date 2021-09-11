Margaret Perri: Found out after school 'in total shock'

I had been teaching in a private school setting when 9/11 happened. My day was as “normal” as possible until I had gotten home. My husband had just come home from his school day as well, only I noticed from the look of him that something wasn’t right. When I had asked him what was wrong, he had this perplexed look on his face and replied, “You are kidding, right?”

Oh boy, what had I done now? I hesitantly said, “Nooo,” when he responded, “You don’t know what happened today?” He walked right over to the TV and switched it on. Here I was, six hours later - in unbelievable shock of what had transpired through this day in American history! I still remember how angry I felt that we weren’t even told as a staff as to what was happening at the time! I simply stood in front of my TV in total shock!