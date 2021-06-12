Marcia Ratliff: Pop-up poetry booth coming to parks this summer

Join me for pop-up writing sessions in public spaces around Winona this summer. At each event, you are invited to write or create in whatever way feels best to you. Paper, pencils, and ideas will be available to get you started. Bring your own blankets or chairs, and stay as long as you like. Events are free and open to all ages.

Event dates and times are as follows:

June 12, 1 to 3 p.m. at Levee Park

July 15, 6 to 8 p.m. at the East End Rec

August 14, 1 to 3 p.m. at the learning plaza of Winona Public Library

The pop-up poetry booth is part of the Writing in Place Project, which I created to explore writing inspired by a sense of place, and the act of writing as an experience that connects us to where we are. To learn more about the project, visit tornpaperpoems.com/writing-in-place.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

Marcia Ratliff

Winona

