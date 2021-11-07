Makenzie Jackson: HF358 requires sexual health education in elementary schools

I support HF358, a Minnesota legislative bill requiring the implementation of comprehensive sexual health education in elementary schools. Currently, there is no standard of when sexual health is taught or what sexual health curriculum is taught in Minnesota schools besides information on abstinence and STIs.

The new curriculum proposed within this bill teaches children during their integral elementary years the foundation for developmentally appropriate, science-based, and medically accurate information on sexual health topics. These topics include sexual orientation, reproductive health, gender identity, consent and healthy relationships. Therefore, HF358 is the best way to build the foundation of sexual health knowledge in Minnesota’s children. Sexual health in elementary schools may sound jarring, leading to one of the controversies surrounding HF358 of children being introduced to sexual health too young, yet I disagree.

According to National Sexual Violence Resource Center in a 2013 publication, children as young as 5 start to understand and express gender and sexual behaviors within themselves and in interaction with others. This indicates the need for schools to provide age-appropriate information on sexual health topics of gender, sex and healthy, respectful relationships with self and others.

Elementary school sets the foundations for children’s knowledge with developmentally appropriate curriculum in math, reading, science, art and physical education. Yet, there is no set curriculum that teaches sexual health. When elementary children receive comprehensive sexual health education that HF358 requires, they learn the foundation for bodily autonomy, appropriate boundaries, consent and, overall, making school a safe and healthy place for them to develop.

Makenzie Jackson

Winona

